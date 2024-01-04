City of Taft launches Operation Curb Appeal to clean up the streets and neighborhoods

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Taft City Code Enforcement is on a mission to clean up things.

"That’s part of the problem why the town has gone downhill in terms of appearance because there hasn't been someone who constantly keeps an eye on it,” officer, Jerry Martin said.

Martin is the only Code Enforcement officer for the city.

So, after two years on the job and almost as many days in a new year he’s setting his own goal.

“It's our responsibility. Same with the alleys and the trees that overhang the streets,” Martin said.

Jerry wants to clean up the town as he leads ‘Operation Curb Appeal’.

"We thought it would be a good idea to break the city into different zones and spend 1 week in each zone to identify the worst because it won't just help make the property look better but it's going to help with the rainwater flow,” Martin said.

Operation Curb Appeal focuses on four zones. For now, Jerry is keeping to Zone 1.

"The street just runs up the yard and the little drainage ditch so it's hard to maintain a straight line,” Martin said.

Luis Rodriguez has lived in this area for six decades and said welcoming Operation Curb Appeal at the start of new year is right on time.

"I can't complain about it. I just heard about that they are going to start fixing the roads and picking up the trash. I hope they do,” Rodriguez said.

Code enforcement plans to identify all the streets this month in need of a good cleaning.

Homeowners can help spruce things up by calling the city with areas they know need attention.