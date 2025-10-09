City of Taft issues a water boil notice

The City of Taft has issued a boil water notice due to a leak at its water tower.

The City of Taft issued a press release notifying the public of the notice Thursday morning.

According to the city, there is a water leak at the water tower at 432 Retama. Due to the leak, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has requited the City of Taft to notify its resident to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.)

Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria that could be in the water.

If residents plan to consume or use their water, they must bring it to a vigorous rolling boil and then boil the water for an additional two minutes.

Another option is to purchase bottled water or get water from another suitable source.

Once the water is safe to consume, the public water system will issue a notice to rescind the water boil notice.

