SINTON, Texas —

Two Sinton ISD employees are facing charges after an 8-year-old nonverbal student ended up on a busy roadway during the school day.

A San Patricio County grand jury indicted Debbie Foeh and Emily Smith on child endangerment charges.

Jaime Perez Jaime Perez said her non-verbal son left Sinton Elementary Thursday afternoon and she wasn't contacted about the incident until 40-minutes after he was found on a busy roadway.

The indictments come after Xavier Perez left Sinton Elementary during a PE class on Aug. 10. He was later found on one of the town's busiest roads.

Both women are facing child endangerment charges, which is a state jail felony.

If convicted, the women could face anywhere from 180 days to two years in jail.

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