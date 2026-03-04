Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Texas wildfire season is just ramping up

SINTON, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service has recorded 5 major wildfires so far in 2026, as the state enters its most dangerous stretch of the fire season.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the largest wildfires in Texas typically occur between March and May.

In 2025, there were 12 fires that burned more than 1,000 acres, caused significant damage or resulted in casualties. The Welder Complex Fire of March 4 was among those fires.

The Texas A&M Forest Service monitors wildfires throughout the year.

