Sinton battles back: fires destroy homes, but resilience burns bright

SINTON, Texas — Fires that ravaged parts of Sinton are now being referred to as the Welder Complex Fire, which consists of two separate blazes. The Welder Fire has burned 82 acres and is 75% contained, while the Railway Fire has scorched approximately 700 acres and is 65% contained.

Fire officials are still working to determine the full extent of the damage, including how many structures have been lost. Crews are expected to begin canvassing neighborhoods today to assess the damage.

Evacuation orders have been lifted, and residents are beginning to return home, though many are still waiting to find out whether they have a home to return to.

Fires in Sinton now known as Welder Complex Fire - containment efforts continue

Among those forced to evacuate was Spencer Nixon, who found refuge at the San Patricio Fairgrounds with his dog, Lincoln. Nixon managed to grab his two dogs from his home near Welder Elementary before fleeing the advancing flames.

"My house is the only one left standing," Nixon said. "The neighbors on our left side—10 houses, all gone." Nixon said.

This morning, city officials met at Sinton High School to discuss the next steps. Mayor Mary Speidel issued a declaration of emergency and is seeking assistance from the governor’s office.

San Patricio County Judge David Krebs, a former volunteer firefighter from Portland, praised the swift response from crews across the region. Although the road to recovery will be long, Krebs emphasized the resiliency of the community.

"Sinton is a very proud town," Krebs said. "They have churches helping those who lost homes... it will take some time, but they'll be back."

Both fires remain under investigation as authorities continue their damage assessments.

