San Patricio County Emergency Operations Center prepares for severe weather

SINTON, Tx — The San Patricio County Emergency Operations Center team is devising a plan for severe weather and they’re working with other county officials to ensure everyone’s safety.

"Right now, we're at a level 3 activation. We have 4 levels,” Emergency Management Coordinator Sara Williams said.

Williams told KRIS 6 News her team is in increased readiness mode.

"Everybody is checking equipment and facilities and making sure we have everything lined up in case anything changes,” Williams said.

The storm comes just after a month of moving into the newly built Emergency Operations Center.

As KRIS 6 News reported in May, the multi-million-dollar project took 18 months to complete, and it's built to withstand a hurricane.

"We'll be able to bring everyone together in one place and not be so disjointed in how we do things,” Williams said.

San Patricio County Judge David Krebs is one official staying on top of alerts. He said if people need to evacuate it will be voluntary.

"The public knows what area they live in and what area are prone to flooding. That's why it will be voluntary,” Krebs said.

Some areas of concern include Ingleside, Ingleside on the Bay, Aransas Pass and Gregory.

"The drainage district has done a phenomenal job here in the county about widening Chiltipin Creek and that has helped a lot with the flooding problems up here,” Krebs said. “If we get 6 to 12 inches of rain, we'll get a good test to see what they've done with it. Green Lake in Gregory is going to be another test.”

San Patricio County residents can still sign up for emergency alerts through the Coastal Plain Local Emergency Planning Committee.