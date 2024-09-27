San Patricio beloved Mr. Kippy takes story time to the big screen

SINTON, TX — On Friday mornings, the Sinton Public Library is packed with children and their parents who are there for story time with Mr. Kippy.

"They absolutely love Mr. Kippy and they see him at the schools,” librarian, Jennifer Elrod said.

As we've previouslyreported, Mr.Kippy is well known in the Coastal Bend for his signature overalls and his shining personality.

Employed by San Patricio County, this librarian is doing more than just reading books to kids.

"He brings a light and a happiness and that's something they take with them as adults,” Elrod said.

It’s because so many have met Mr. Kippy in the span of his 33-year career.

Last year alone he was able to reach over 90,000 kids across San Patricio County.

KRIS 6 News

"I try to be in the light and teach them positive things and maybe they'll learn something,” Mr. Kippy said.

Using music, props, puppets, and other creative methods Mr. Kippy has found a way to connect with his audience and now he has an opportunity to reach more children at home or in the classroom.

"I've always done a lot of films for story times that I could show at the library but we're trying to do something more polished. I got a federal grant to do 26 alphabet movies. Each letter has its own film. We're aiming for 5 to 6 minutes,” Mr. Kippy said.

Mr. Kippy plans to put his alphabet film online and hopes to get it into classrooms.