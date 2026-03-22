Kids playing with fireworks may be to blame for starting a 28-acre brush fire near Sinton, officials say

A group of kids playing with fireworks may be to blame for starting a large brush fire near Sinton.
The fire broke out just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday along State Highway 89 and State Highway 188 near the Steel Dynamics Plant.
Fire crews from Sinton, Odem, and Taft responded to the fire. The Texas Forestry Service also responded to the fire.
According to Sinton Fire Chief Albert Castillo, the fire burned 28 acres of heavy brush.
Luckily, firefighters were able to contain the fire in 45 minutes. Shortly after, they put out the flames.
Now, it is up to the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department to determine whether the group of kids will face charges.
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