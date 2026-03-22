Kids playing with fireworks may be to blame for starting a 28-acre brush fire near Sinton, officials say

A group of kids playing with fireworks may be to blame for starting a large brush fire near Sinton.

The fire broke out just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday along State Highway 89 and State Highway 188 near the Steel Dynamics Plant.

San Patricio County Sheriff's Dept. The fire broke out near the Steel Dynamics Plant in Sinton Saturday evening.

Fire crews from Sinton, Odem, and Taft responded to the fire. The Texas Forestry Service also responded to the fire.

San Patricio County Sheriff's Dept. Smoke from the brush fire near Sinton could be seen from miles away.

According to Sinton Fire Chief Albert Castillo, the fire burned 28 acres of heavy brush.

Luckily, firefighters were able to contain the fire in 45 minutes. Shortly after, they put out the flames.

Kids playing with fireworks may have started 28-acre Sinton brush fire

Now, it is up to the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department to determine whether the group of kids will face charges.

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