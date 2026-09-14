Investigation concludes into incident involving non-verbal student in Sinton who left school campus

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Police Department has wrapped up its investigation into last month's incident involving an 8-year-old non-verbal student who left school and was found on a busy roadway.

Lt. Daniel Alcala told KRIS 6 News he has spoken to all three employees involved and sent the department's findings to the District Attorney's Office for review.

They will decide whether there's enough evidence to press charges.

Jaime Perez Jaime Perez said her non-verbal son left Sinton Elementary Thursday afternoon and she wasn't contacted about the incident until 40-minutes after he was found on a busy roadway.

On Aug. 20, Xavier Perez left Sinton Elementary during a physical education class.

Around 1:10 p.m., Xavier was captured by someone's Blink camera wandering down the 600 block of East Merriman Street, a block away from the school.

Blink camera A resident's Blink camera captured Xavier Perez, 9, wandering down East Merriman Street in Sinton on Thursday around 1:10 p.m.

About 20 minutes later, Xavier was found on the 600 block of East Sinton Street, which is one of the town's busiest roadways, according to Sinton Police.

Shane Rackley, KRIS 6 News A witness told KRIS 6 News he was the boy skipping and then making his way across East Sinton Street.

Soon after, Sinton ISD placed three employees involved in the incident on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Perez's mother, Jamie, said those employees include a teacher and two paraprofessionals.

Those employees could be charged with endangering a disabled person, which is a state jail felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Meanwhile, the school has installed a buzzer on the door that her son wandered out of.

She has her son wearing two tracking devices that she can monitor through a smartphone app.

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