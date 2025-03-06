How to help Sinton fire victims on the road to recovery

SINTON, Texas — Lorraine Campbell lost everything in Tuesday's Sinton fires. Her home was one of 17 destroyed on East Welder Street.

"Everything is gone. My front house just has the front steps and back steps. My old house just has the frame. All my cars are burnt up to where you can see the transmission,” Campbell said.

Her community has stepped up in Lorraine’s time of need.

"I went and got clothes; she even brought me a kennel for the dog. People have been letting me know where I need to go,” Campbell said.

Local churches and businesses are accepting donations from the public.

Among those lending a helping hand, Confidence Auto Group out of Beeville gave away hundreds of plates of food to victims of the fires and first responders and delivered food to the elderly and homeless.

Sinton's Mayor, Mary Speidel, said the outpouring of donations has been amazing.

"There are some churches and other private organizations. My information that I'm getting is that they're full and they don't want any additional donations right now. Especially clothing and toiletries. They are well taken care of,” Speidel said.

Now, the City of Sinton is focused on the road to recovery.

“Right now, we are emphasizing the monetary contributions through the First State Bank of Odem for people to do there. There are several ways to donate. If you go to our website information or our Facebook page. That will give you all the information on how to do it,” Speidel said.

Donations will only be accepted via cash, check, or bank wire. For additional instructions contact First State Bank at 361-364-2651.

The American Red Cross is out surveying the damage to determine just how much help Sinton’s fire victims will need.