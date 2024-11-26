Holiday depression on the rise across the Coastal Bend

SINTON, Texas — On the other end of the 988 Suicide and Prevention Hotline someone is listening and willing to help. At the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office, there are also people willing to help.

"A lot of people come here and visit. They come because they need someone to talk to,” San Patricio County Sheriff, Oscar Rivera said.

Rivera said this is the season for depression and bad thoughts. Last week he responded to two suicides in Taft and Mathis, but there have been others.

"We've had quite a lot of suicides. We had one just last month and it had to do with health,” Rivera said.

Forensic Investigator Lisa Baylor has responded to several suicide calls.

“It's too many. One is too many,” Baylor said.

They are investigated as crimes, Baylor processes the scene and collects evidence.

"What we see has a lot to do with the holidays, loss of loved ones, relationships and economics plays a big role. If people don't have the money,” Baylor said.

According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of people surveyed said stress increased during the holiday season. That can set off a domino effect of physical illness, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse.

Stress can push some to the breaking point.

"No, I don't think we talk about it enough. I think it's a growing problem. I think there's people suited to help, but not enough people reach out,” Chief Deputy Adrian Rodriguez said.

So, when the time comes, Rivera hopes people do the right thing.

"Just pick up the phone and let them know you're still around and sometimes talking to someone really does help,” Rivera said.

McLean's Guide to Managing Mental Health Around the Holidays discusses if you or someone you know is struggling around the holidays. There's a few things to look out for:



Lack of holiday spirit Overwhelming feelings of grief and loss Not taking part in activities Stressed about giving gifts Feeling alone and isolated

You can also call the suicide and prevention hotline at 988.