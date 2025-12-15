Happy Birthday! Coastal Bend woman marks 100 years with 16 children and generations of family

SINTON, Texas — Juanita Ramirez, a resident of St. Paul near Sinton, marked her 100th birthday Monday, December 15, reaching a rare milestone while surrounded by family support as she battles pneumonia.

Ramirez is the mother of 16 children, 14 of whom are living. Over the years, her family has grown to include a large number of grandchildren. One of her grandsons, Rene Garcia, told KRIS 6 Sunrise anchor Michelle Hofmann that there are too many to count.

He describes his grandmother as someone who loves to dance.

Rene Garcia Rene Garcia dancing with his grandmother, Juanita Ramirez.

Despite current health challenges, Garcia said she was able to celebrate her centennial over the weekend and enjoy birthday cake with family.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!