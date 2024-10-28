False information spreads as San Patrician voters head to the polls

SINTON, TX — San Patricio County election administration officials are hearing the claims and tell KRIS 6 why they are not true.

"We start getting messages asking if this is true and how can they trust the election process and how do they if their ballots counted,” Election Administrator Pamela Hill said.

Hill said some false information has been spread since early voting began.

Last week, Mayor Jo Ehmann of Ingleside on the Bay posted on Facebook.

Here’s what it said.

“The machine would often check the one that I did not choose. I had to make several attempts to get the right selection."

Ehmann suggested voters double-check everything before submitting. This sounded the alarm for election officials.

"Of course, the minute we see or hear anything, we're checking with our election judges. What's happening? Are they seeing that issue?” Hill asked.

On the phone with KRIS 6 News, Ehmann admitted her post was based on what turned out to be misinformation.

"I received a message from what I thought was a reliable source that there could be a problem. I should have checked it out before I reposted anything, but everything was fine,” Ehmann said.

At the polling location in Sinton, some voters tell KRIS that social media is to blame for doubts in the election process.

Ella Mccain is a first-time voter who said trusts the process.

"I was able to see it first-hand who I voted for on paper,” Mccain said.

As election night nears, Hill is prepared to remove any doubts from voters’ minds.

"We're going to have more complaints because it is so important to people,” Hill said.

Voters with questions or concerns about the election process should contact the San Patricio Election Administration.

Click here for the San Patricio County Election Administration Office website.