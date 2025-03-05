Dontation stations for Sinton's fire victims

KRIS 6 is compiling a list of donation stations supporting those affected by the fires in Sinton.

_________________________________

Corpus Christi City Libraries - According to a press release from the city of Corpus Christi's Office of Emergency Management, each of the city libraries will have a donation bin set out to gather supplies for victims of the San Patricio County area fires.

Items can be placed during regular business hours, with the city encouraging the donation of supplies like -



New clothing (particularly underwear)

Non-perishable food

Hand-operated can openers

Toiletries

Cleaning supplies

Baby essentials

Bedding items

Kitchen supplies

The library locations and hours are -

Janet F Harte Public Library - 2629 Waldron Rd., Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Dr. Clotilde P Garcia Public Library - 5930 Brockhampton St.

Monday - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

La Retama Public Library - 805 Comanche St., 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Friday

Ben F. McDonald Public Library - 4044 Greenwood Dr., 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday

Owen R Hopkins Public Library - 3202 McKenzie Rd., Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Anita & W.T. Neyland Public Library - 1230 Carmel Pkwy.

Monday - 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday/Thursday - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.





New Beginnings Fellowship (121 S. McCall Street) - Their clothing closet is also open from 9-12 today for families who need help.

FBC Sinton Children's Ministry (320 W Borden Street) - Accepting donations today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m.

Ranchero's Bar & Grill- Rancheros (404 N Vineyard St) - Offering free breakfast and dinner to all evacuees, supporting Sinton.

Sassy Kat Boutique (15122 Northwest Boulevard) — On Wednesday morning, Sassy Kat Boutique announced on its Facebook page that it would be collecting clothing for families who lost their homes in yesterday's fires. They will be accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church Sinton - (320 W Borden St) - If you would like to donate, drop-off locations include: First Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 1 p.m., then 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ático del Ángel: Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. and then Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For those who need food: Sacred Heart Church Food Pantry 11 a.m. Monetary donations can be made at the First Odem State Bank in Sinton

Fire victims can contact the American Red Cross located at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds for assistance.