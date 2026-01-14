Crews working to extinguish fire at AEP electrical substation in Sinton

SINTON, Texas — Fire crews from both Sinton and Taft are currently working to extinguish a fire at an AEP electrical substation located near the Steel Dynamics facility in Sinton, according to Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

The fire is taking place at the American Electric Power (AEP) substation near the Steel Dynamics Southwest-Sinton Flat Roll Division, a major steel manufacturing facility on Highway 89.

Details about the cause of the fire, potential power outages, or any impacts to the Steel Dynamics facility have not yet been released. Sheriff Rivera confirmed that multiple fire departments are responding to the incident.

This is a developing story. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

