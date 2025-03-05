Boutique in Calallen accepting donations for Sinton fire victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Over a dozen families lost their homes in Sinton after Tuesday's fire. Now, one Calallen boutique is collecting donations to help.

On Wednesday morning, Sassy Kat Boutique announced on its Facebook page that it would collect clothes for families who lost their homes in yesterday's fires.

The boutique is located at 15122 Northwest Boulevard near FM 1889.

They will be accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Monday evening, Sinton Mayor Mary Speidel issued a disaster declaration stating that the fires caused and continued to cause damage to structures and homes.

At last report, 17 homes in Sinton were destroyed in Tuesday's fire. Most of the damage was on Hamilton Street, Welder Street, North Russ, and portions of East Maine, East Louise, North Bowie, and Edwards Street.

Fire officials tell us 50 to 75 acres of land burned within the city limits and 100 acres of land burned near Steel Dynamics.

