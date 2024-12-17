Aransas Pass Police Chief resigns to follow in footsteps of former Sinton Chief

ARANSAS PASS, TX — Aransas Pass Police Chief, Eric Blanchard has announced he will be leaving APPD and returning to Sinton as Chief.

His first day will be on Jan. 6, replacing retiring Chief Eugene DeLeon.

“It’s time for a new challenge and news obstacles. I want to compliment DeLeon' many years of efforts and I'm excited to be a part of the growth in that community," Blanchard said.

Aransas Pass staff was notified on Friday, Dec.13. Assistant Chief, Aaron Jones will step in as interim Chief of Police.