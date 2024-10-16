AG in the classroom teaches fourth graders about agriculture in the real world

SINTON, TX — The San Patricio County Fairgrounds hosted an event called AG in the Classroom, where fourth graders from across San Patricio County can learn about agriculture in a cool way.

The outdoor event happens once a year and it gives students an opportunity to learn from local producers who can explain how agriculture serves all of us every day.

"Every fourth grader in the county will be here over the two days and they go through eleven different stations that we have talking about cattle, other animals, grain, cotton, by products and everything that comes from those products that farmers and ranchers raise,” San Patricio County Farm Bureau Chairman Jason Nedbalek said.

"We got to go touch the animals and they think it's the cutest thing. They are very interested because it’s real life, it's what they can apply to their lives right now,” Sinton ISD fourth grade teacher Kate Heyser said.

The San Patricio County Farm Bureau has published this agriculture activity book so students can continue learning at home.