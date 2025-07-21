SINTON, Texas — In March, the Sinton fires impacted dozens of families. Many of those children were left with nothing.

Neighborhood News Reporter, Victoria Balderrama, interviewed 10-year-old Evonne Moore, who could benefit from United Way's Operation Supply Our Students.

Operation SOS is a community-wide initiative that provides basic school supplies to local children in need. For the 35th annual campaign United Way will be ready to distribute supplies to more than 22,000 students.

Operation Supply Our Students kicks off in Sinton ISD

"A case, a lunch box and a water bottle," Moore said.

Moore is listing the school supplies she's already gathered for her return to Sinton Elementary.

"I'm going to cheerleading," Moore said.

Her mother, Melissa Wall, is just as excited.

"She's growing up way too fast but I'm happy for her. She's going to fourth grade and she's going to cheer camp," Wall said.

10-year-old Sinton fire victim ready for fresh start as school year approaches

The start of the new school year represents a fresh start for the family who lost everything in the Welder Fire.

"I know it's been four months, but it feels like it just happened," Wall said.

Neighborhood News Reporter Victoria Balderrama interviewed the family shortly after the fire when they had returned to find their home reduced to rubble. Little Evo was devastated.

"I lost my phone in the fire and all my toys," Moore said.

Since then, the family has been living in temporary housing provided by the City of Sinton.

"She's doing well. She's adapted to this place a lot," Wall said.

Despite the hardships, 10-year-old Evonne Moore is ready for her first day of fourth grade.

There’s still time to donate. Just pull out your phone and text “SOS” to 91999 or go online.