Second drowning victim recovered from Lake Corpus Christi

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Tx — The body of a 4-year-old boy who disappeared after going swimming with his father in Lake Corpus Christi has been recovered.

According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the boy's body washed ashore around 6:05 a.m. Tuesday in the same area his 29-year-old father's body was found Monday.

The boy was one of five people swimming near Catfish Cove on Sunday afternoon when they began to struggle.

Some good Samaritans pulled a 20-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, and a two-year-old boy from the water. They were taken to a nearby to be checked out.

