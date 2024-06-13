San Patricio TxDOT signs aims to protect farmers and drivers on the roads

ODEM, TX — More farm equipment could be on the roadways with farmers, or ranchers behind the wheel, as we enter the harvest season.

"I don't think they realize how big the farm equipment is compared to their car,” farmer, Keith Floerke said.

"They're going to stop unexpectedly and turn when you might be thinking they're going straight,” Odem gin operator, Daniel Luehrs said.

“We rely on state highways and county roads to move our equipment from place to place,” farmer, Scott Frazier said.

Grain harvesting season has kicked off in the Coastal Bend. At the forefront of it are agriculture workers. Farmers and ranchers. They met at the Planters Odem Co-Op on Thursday to discuss pressing issues.

One thing they all have in common is their growing concern for rural road safety.

"My son was in an accident where a commercial metal company truck veered in his lane and turned the tractor over. He was not thrown out, but he broke a few ribs,” Floerke said.

Scott Frazier, owner of Thunder Cattle Company said in the last 20 years they've been involved in 3 to 4 accidents.

"We had one just a month ago that one of our tractors was going down the road and a car ran into the back of it and turned our tractor over,” Frazier said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a total of 146 farm workers suffered fatal injuries in incidents involving tractors in 2018 but that was 6 years ago.

"Our equipment had gotten bigger and wider, so we take up a bigger footprint on the road,” Frazier said.

To bring awareness of farm equipment on the roads, the San Patricio County Farm Bureau and TxDOT created an accident prevention program. Using signs to get people's attention.

"Where they have time to see the sign and absorb the message to slow down and be courteous and when you do have the opportunity to go around them be careful because it can save a life,” San Patricio Farm Bureau, Bobby Nedbleck said.

TXDOT crews have installed 12 signs all over San Patricio County to remind drivers to slow down around farm equipment.

Scott Frazier tells KRIS 6 News, that TxDOT is also working to install flashing lights in some areas.