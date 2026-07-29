San Patricio County woman dies after truck fire near roadside park

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera says no foul play is suspected in the death of a woman who was severely burned in a truck fire.

Maria Rocha, 57, of Aransas Pass was found Saturday near a burning truck by sheriff's deputies who were investigating a report of a brush fire near a roadside park.

Rivera said Rocha's truck appears to have run off a park trail and then caught fire.

Rocha was taken by HALO Flight to an area hospital, where she died of her injuries Monday.

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