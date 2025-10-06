SINTON, Tx — The San Patricio County Jail was issued a notice of non-compliance by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards for failing to properly document the distribution of inmate medications, according to a report dated Sept. 5, 2025.

The violation cited 87 instances between February and June 2025 where prescribed medications were not logged, though Sheriff Oscar Rivera stated the inmates did receive their medication.

“The inmates did get their medication dispensed like they're supposed to, except that the jailers that were working the weekend stuff were not documenting that process,” Rivera said in an interview. “We've got to make sure that that stuff is documented. If it's not on paper, it didn't happen.”

San Patricio County Sheriff addresses non-compliance and overcrowding issues

Rivera said the issue was discovered during a routine inspection and that internal disciplinary action was taken against the responsible supervisors. He added the jail has since implemented weekly inventories to ensure compliance.

The discussion over the medication documentation, however, led the sheriff to detail a much more significant challenge facing the facility: severe overcrowding.

Texas Commission on Jail Standards The non-compliance issued to the San Patricio County Jail.

“We are way over our max with inmates and quite frankly we have a big problem with that,” Rivera told KRIS 6 News.

The sheriff said the jail has made 38 phone calls to other counties to try and relocate inmates, with some being housed as far away as Comanche, Texas, a six-hour drive. He also cited the logistical problems that come with transporting inmates back for court appearances and families trying to visit. “It's a burden to everyone, not just us,” Rivera said.

To address the long-term issue, Rivera said the county is considering building a new, larger jail. A previous study recommended 60 extra beds, but Rivera said the facility now needs closer to 100 additional beds.

Rivera also identified 58 inmates awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and 10 state parolees the county is required to house as key contributors to the overcrowding.

“The next process is going to be to remodel the old courthouse and then step number 3 is to get a new jail build,” Rivera explained. “We're talking to the court about let's eliminate step 2 for right now. And let's get this jail started because it's going to take 2 or 3 years to get a jail done. And in the meantime we're hurting.”

