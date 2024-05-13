San Patricio County Road 4343 will undergo study to possibly add speed bumps

SINTON, Tx — People who live along CR4343 are concerned about child safety.

One woman asked county commissioners to add speed bumps to help slow down speeding drivers.

“It’s a speedway of cars bumper to bumper just flying through that county road,” San Patricio resident Susan Price said.

Price who happens to be a county judge spoke as a regular citizen about the safety of her little ones and those of others. She took her concerns about CR4343 to San Patricio County commissioners.

“My concern is, if those toddlers ever get out on the road, we have several grandchildren,” Price said. “My house constantly has little children running around. We’ve told them of course stay off the road.”

Seeing car after car speeding on CR4343 has Price asking the county for help.

“What I’m asking for is 2 speed bumps in front of my home and two speed bumps in front of the RV park,” Price said.

Commissioner first heard Price’s requestMay 6 and delayed further discussion until Monday.

“County court approved an engineering study be done which is standard practice for this type of safety concern,” county engineer John Hernandez said.

Hernandez will take the lead on the study. He told KRIS 6 News county roads don’t typically have speed bumps in place.

“The study will include, speed, the amount of traffic on the roadway, the classification of vehicles that use that particular roadway,” Hernandez said.

Precinct 4 County Commissioner Howard Gillespie said there’s a lot of things to consider going forward.

“Depends on the costs, the traffic study and it depends on how the court feels about it,” Gillespie said.

The county engineer is looking forward to looking over details of the study and make recommendations based on the findings.