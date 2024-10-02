San Patricio County law enforcement celebrates National Night Out

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Tx — Residents from across San Patricio County took to the streets to meet the officers in their neighborhoods and celebrate National Night Out.

"Back in the 1980s, it really was an effort to bring communities together. So today, as you can see, there are tons of people here. Most of the community has come out tonight to help celebrate this event," Taft Officer Mitchell Scoggins told KRIS 6 News.

Mayor Leonard Vasquez also enjoyed the coming together of members from the Taft community.

“We just want to thank our first responders, police officers, and EMS for all that they do for the city,” he said.

When asked about future National Night Out events and what he would like to see next year, Mayor Vasquez mentioned the return of Halo-Flight and offering residents the chance to see those aircraft up close.

National Night Out was also celebrated in Portland.

Sergeant John Laughlin, a regular participant in the festivities and a member of the Portland Police Department, said his favorite part has remained the same over the years.

"We get to meet the officers, and the kids get to have fun playing in the cars, playing with the fire department, and all that type of stuff," Sgt. Laughlin said. "Just seeing the smile on the kids' faces lights up the whole event. The officer lets them know there's a job well done."

Adam Beam A mother speaks with an officer of the Portland Police Department at the city's National Night Out event.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.