US 181 to close nightly in Portland for overpass work starting May 19

PORTLAND, Texas — A $23 million transportation improvement project in Portland will require nightly closures of US 181 beginning Monday, May 19.

The closures are needed for crews to safely work on the US 181 overpass at FM 2986, also known as Wildcat Drive. The work will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

During the first phase, all southbound mainlanes of US 181 in the overpass area will close. Traffic will be detoured to the southbound frontage road using the FM 2986 exit. Drivers can return to US 181 southbound after traveling through the FM 2986 intersection. All northbound US 181 mainlanes will remain open during this phase.

The second phase will close all northbound lanes of US 181. A similar detour will move northbound traffic to the frontage road via the northbound FM 2986 exit, with drivers able to return to US 181 northbound after traveling through the FM 2986 intersection. All southbound mainlanes will remain open during this phase.

All US 181 northbound and southbound lanes will be open during daytime hours.

Officials expect the project to be completed by early June, weather permitting.

Drivers are urged to be alert for the closures and to slow down in the work zones.

