UP IN SMOKE: Senate Bill 3 and how a proposed statewide THC ban could affect local businesses

PORTLAND, Tx — The 89th State Legislature is currently considering a bill that, if passed, would ban all THC products statewide.

The bill was introduced by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in December.

“Dangerously, retailers exploited the agriculture law to sell life-threatening, unregulated forms of THC to the public and made them easily accessible," Patrick said in an initial press release. "We are not going to allow these retailers to circumvent the law and put Texans’ lives in danger."

Since the bill's introduction, it has sent shockwaves not just through the Texas House and Senate but also through the THC business community.

One of the major concerns for those against Senate Bill 3 is the impact on business owners who specialize in THC and hemp products.

"It’s gonna hurt—badly," Kai Vasquez, owner of Coastal Buds Dispensary in Portland, told KRIS 6. "It’s not just about losing money or shutting down stores. It’s about the employees we’ll have to let go—people who support their families with this job."

Vasquez also supports a family, with two children of her own.

More than her business, however, Vasquez is far more concerned for the customers who rely on these types of products.

"Our customers come from all walks of life: veterans, current military, police officers, firefighters, nurses, doctors," she said. "It’s not just about getting high. This is truly plant medicine, and many people rely on it for their well-being."

Scripps National

One of the main arguments from supporters of SB 3 has been claims that businesses selling these products exceed the legal limit for THC content.

"Retailers must ensure CHPs sold do not contain more than 0.3% of Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)," according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

"Since 2023, thousands of stores selling hazardous THC products have popped up in communities across the state," Patrick wrote. "Many sell products, including beverages, that have three to four times the THC content which might be found in marijuana purchased from a drug dealer."

In 2023, the THC and hemp industry generated $8 billion in revenue.

MGN The Texas State Capitol in Austin

Due to Vasquez's concerns, KRIS 6 reached out to Rep. J.M. Lozano and Sen. Adam Hinojosa, who both represent the districts where Coastal Buds is located, for comment.

Lozano's office did not provide a comment; however, Hinojosa issued the following statement:

SB 3 is an essential legislative measure that stands as a powerful defense for Texans against the alarming rise of dangerous, mind-altering chemicals infiltrating our communities. With synthetic cannabinoids saturating the market, we are seeing products that contain as much as 15,000mg of THC, cleverly packaged to resemble enticing snacks and candies aimed at children. This alarming trend places our most vulnerable population, our children, at grave risk.







By passing SB 3, we can effectively close these dangerous loopholes, ensuring that potent and unregulated substances no longer pose a threat to the health and safety of Texas families. Additionally, SB 1505 is equally critical, guaranteeing that medical patients maintain access to a safe, carefully regulated dosage of up to 5mg of THC through the Texas Compassionate-Use Program. Together, these pieces of legislation are about safeguarding public safety, preventing exploitation, and protecting our communities from harmful substances. Sen. Adam Hinojosa

On Thursday, SB 3 made it through committee, but a date for a House and Senate vote is not yet known.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

