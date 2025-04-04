PORTLAND, Tx — The Gregory-Portland ISD band program achieved a historic milestone at the recent UIL Concert and Sight Reading Evaluation, with all six of its middle and high school bands earning top honors.

Unstoppable Sound: GPISD bands make history with top honors at UIL competition

Chris Morrow, head band director at GP High School, told KRIS 6 the accomplishment marked the first time all six bands—three from the high school and three from the middle school—received straight Division I ratings in both performance and sight reading categories.

"We’ve been consistent for many years, but this year was different because we had three high school bands competing instead of two," Morrow said. "To see every group meet this goal was incredibly rewarding."

The competition required bands to perform three prepared pieces and a newly sight-read composition. Morrow credited the success to year-round preparation, focusing on fundamentals like tone, tuning, and articulation.

For students like eighth grader Emily Campbell, the victory was unforgettable. Campbell, who plays tuba in the varsity band and bass drum in concert band, described the moment the scores were announced.

Adam Beam The three trophies won by the three individual bands at Gregory-Portland Middle School.

"Once Mr. Anderson got on the bus and showed us the trophy, everybody started screaming," Campbell told KRIS 6. "Last year we did well, but this year’s excitement was different."

David Sanchez, a senior and drum major, said the achievement capped a record-breaking year for the program, which also excelled during marching season.

"It’s something I’ll reflect on when I’m older," Sanchez said. "Even our non-varsity groups performed at the same level as varsity. That’s what made it special."

With the competition season behind them, the bands are now preparing for spring concerts and next year’s marching show. Morrow emphasized the program’s focus on continuous growth.

"We never stop," he said. "We just switch gears and prepare for the next challenge."

The trophies earned by all six bands will soon be displayed in their respective band halls—a testament to what Morrow called "the hard work paying off."

