PORTLAND, Texas — During Portland's City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 4, officials got a surprise presented to them by City Manager Randy Wright.

Texas City Managers Association names Portland City Council best of the year

"Only one of them was chosen by the Texas City Managers Association as its City Council of the year 2025 and I’m really honored tonight to tell you that you are that council. Congratulations,” Wright said.

Wright nominated the council to compete against 1,200 other city and town councils in Texas. To show the Portland City Council's achievements, a video was submitted to the Texas Managers Association.

The award will be presented to the city council at the Texas City Managers Association Conference in San Antonio in June 2025.