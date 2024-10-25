San Patricio candidates prohibited from campaigning in homecoming parades

PORTLAND, TX — People who live in the San Patricio County community are asking questions and raising concerns about candidates campaigning during school events like homecoming parades.

According to the Texas Ethics Commission, using language supporting or opposing a candidate is prohibited.

"One of the things I want to say is I’m self-funded. I don't take any donations,” County Commissioner candidate William Zagorski Sr said.

Zagorski is running for Precinct 1 County Commissioner. It's his third time on the ballot but a few things have changed.

"Sinton ISD said no political campaigning during the parade. You can't have signs and so forth,” Zagorski said.

Sinton ISD sent an email including the guidelines for their homecoming parade on Oct. 3.

In it, they reminded participants that political advertisements would not be permitted during the event.

In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Andy Redock told KRIS 6 that, "no political advertisement or campaigning during the event is allowed, so that we may focus on the intent of the event."

Ruben Gonzalez running for Precinct 3 County Commissioner said some participants didn't like that.

"I had heard there was a couple of candidates that had dropped out and you just have to know what you're there for,” Gonzales said.

The guideline for signs is outlined by theTexas Ethics Commissions.

"You would want to check with the entity like the county or the city or a school district,” San Patricio County Election Administrator Pamela Hill said. "You'll want to check with them to see what their guidelines are."

With Odem Edroy ISD hosting their homecoming parade on Oct. 31. Gonzales said the guidelines should be more clear.

"It should be a standard policy throughout all the school districts that way going into everyone knows what they can and cannot do,” Gonzales said.

The Texas Ethics Commission said a person who violates the guidelines would be committing an offense. The offense is considered a ‘Class A’ misdemeanor.