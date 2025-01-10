Portland street name change to honor first settler, Jose Trevino

PORTLAND, TX — College and 9th Street in Portland will soon become Trevino Street.

The name honors one of this community’s first families to call this place home.

"The Trevino family was the first settlers here in Portland in the 1900s, and in 1916, he donated the first building for the Catholic Church,” Margaret Villareal said.

Margaret Villareal is one of Jose Trevino’s family members.

"This is the area where he donated the first building, and this is where his ranch was located, and he helped the community,” Villareal said.

Villareal and some other family still live in Portland. They needed to share Trevino’s story and recognize his contributions. So, they took that to City Hall.

An ordinance passed in 2024 detailing the process for naming and renaming streets led to the approval of the name change Villareal requested.

"We actually have a committee that review the information about it to make sure it's a legitimate change and that's it supported by historical documents,” City Manager, Randy Wright said.

In considering the name change, there was opposition from community members who live on College Street

According to documents submitted by them, they said their concerns are about the possible problems with mail and delivery. Wright said it shouldn't be an issue.

"So, there's a master file of addresses across the county, and that master file will be updated with the address,” Wright said.

With the city's approval. Jose Trevino's family tells KRIS their wish came true.

"My mom and I would talk about it and she would always say how important it was to her,” Villareal said.

City leaders in Portland are planning a dedication ceremony later this month. Members of the Trevino family are expected to attend.