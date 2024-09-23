Portland looks to combat national police shortage with new incentives

PORTLAND, Tx — The City of Portland and its Police Department have introduced a new incentives plan to attract applicants for five open patrol officer positions, according to Chief Mark Cory.

"If you're a new officer just coming out of the academy or you're a veteran officer looking for a new department, consider Portland," Chief Cory told KRIS 6.

The new incentives package includes a $64,500 starting salary, a $5,000 sign-on bonus, $2,000 to help cover moving expenses, and a $1,500 referral bonus for current officers.

Chief Cory designed the plan to not only fill the vacancies but also to address a national shortage of law enforcement officers. The package has received strong backing from Portland city officials. "Anything that we need, they are there to help us, so that we can maintain the high-quality law enforcement that we have here," Cory said.

In August, Cory reported a decrease in crime in Portland, crediting the drop in part to assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety against wrong-way drivers. When asked if the open positions posed a risk to the community, he reassured residents that, "we have a very capable police department, even with these five openings." However, Cory emphasized the need to fill the positions with the best candidates to meet the community's expectations for safety. "We need the very best officers we can hire to keep crime down to the level that our citizens expect," he added.

Cory also stressed that the department won't rush the hiring process. "I'll keep those five openings until we find the right person. We're not just going to put bodies in these positions just to fill spots."

The new incentives come as law enforcement agencies statewide face staffing shortages. According to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, there are 81,126 active officers in Texas, but the number of qualified applicants continues to shrink. "It's very difficult to find the best quality applicants. The applicant pool is shrinking," Cory said.

For more information on the application process, visit the City of Portland's website.

