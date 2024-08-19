Portland focuses on recreational outdoor activities around Sunset Lake Park

PORTLAND, TX — Visitors at Sunset Lake Park in Portland will soon have access to a kayak kiosk.

City leaders tell KRIS 6 News it’s a part of a plan to offer more outdoor opportunities to people who live here.

"I think there are a lot of people who like to do active stuff here in Portland, but I don't know of any club or anything like that,” Portland resident Anna Evans said.

From biking, running, and kayaking at Sunset Lake Park, Evens chooses to walk the trail.

"Maybe if they did have a trial around Portland, someone could start a biking club or a running club or something like that,” Evans said.

Neighbors have spoken, and the city is listening.

"Throughout those community surveys, our residents have asked for additional recreational activities on the water, and they've also asked for additional recreational trials,” Director of Development Services Sarah Munoz said.

Munoz said all these requests are included in the City of Portland Comprehensive Plan, also known as Plan 2040.

"It includes parks, it includes trails and general development for the City of Portland,” Munoz said.

The city is currently engineering a 3-mile hike-and-bike loop at Sunset Lake Park.

The kayak kiosk ties into the effort to bring more amenities to the area.

"Ultimately, these projects will lead to our new leisure entertainment district. Our Fifth and Elm project, which will be walkable all the way from Sunset Lake to our newly created Fifth and Elm project,” Munoz said.

City of Portland officials expect the kayak kiosk to officially open in a few weeks. Anyone with a cell phone can download the app for access to the equipment.