Portland drag brunch event draws mixed reactions from community

PORTLAND, Tx — A drag brunch announced for October in Portland has garnered mixed reactions from residents.

Azul Entertainment announced on Facebook that they would be holding a drag brunch event at The Rice Hat. The event is described as a “comedy show with entertainment, food, drinks, water, tea, all that stuff, and everything, a little bit of vendors. It's just overall fun," according to Azul owner Izzy Gonzales.

Azul is a traveling performance group aimed at supporting, “communities that don't receive any type of recognition for the LGBTQIA+ community," Gonzales said.

When the announcement of the event was made, Gonzales said he was not surprised by the negative response from some community members.

“Unfortunately, the drag shows get the most backlash just due to the turmoil that's going on around the nation," he said.

Some residents expressed their opposition on social media. "This does not belong in our community!" one Portland resident posted on Facebook. "Well, you have lost my household's business as well as many others. Portland is a family community, this does not belong here," another user commented.

KRIS 6 News Izzy Gonzales (L) and Stephanie Nguyen (R) plan out the show's layout.

Stephanie Nguyen, the manager of The Rice Hat and the person in charge of the restaurant's social media, has seen much of the community's response to the upcoming drag brunch. While there has been negativity, she also noted strong support from loyal customers.

"We have great customers who were very supportive, and I didn't even really have to comment," Nguyen said. "They were fighting back in the comments for me and saying how they are very excited for the event.”

One user who defended the restaurant posted, "Thank you, Rice Hat, for not caving to hate and bigotry. We love your establishment, and now we love it even more!" Another user added, "I love the positive and progressive inclusion, and I can't wait to see their wonderful performances!"

Despite the mixed feedback, the event is still scheduled for Sunday, October 13, and as of August 8, tickets are in limited supply. Gonzales encouraged those "concerned" about the event to attend and see for themselves, noting that it is for ages 18 and up. “The shows are phenomenal and not what they perceive us to be on other news stations. If you've never been to a drag show, come to one,” he said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.