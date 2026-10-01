New agreement will redirect treated wastewater from Nueces Bay to industrial use

PORTLAND, Tx — The City of Portland has entered into a 40-year agreement with Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV) to sell reclaimed wastewater from the city's wastewater treatment plant for use in the company's operations.

Officials say Portland's wastewater treatment plant discharges an average of 1.7 million gallons of treated wastewater into Nueces Bay each day.

At current production levels, the project could provide approximately 620 million gallons of reclaimed water annually.

The project comes as the Coastal Bend continues to face drought conditions and growing demands on its limited water resources.

Under the agreement, GCGV will invest an estimated $30 million to construct about six miles of underground pipeline connecting Portland's wastewater treatment plant to the company's facility in San Patricio County.

The agreement also preserves the city's ability to provide reclaimed water to residents through its existing free reclaimed water distribution program.

"This is a great example of a win-win for our community and industry," said Ed Caputo, president and site manager at Gulf Coast Growth Ventures. "We are grateful for the opportunity to invest in our community's water future and support the continued economic prosperity of the Coastal Bend for generations to come."

