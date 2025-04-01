Mr. Gatti's Pizza breaks ground in Portland

PORTLAND, Texas — Corpus Christi's Southside had a Mr. Gatti's, a popular pizza and game chain restaurant, for 12 years until it closed in 2016. Now, the popular chain is coming back to South Texas.

On Tuesday, April 1, "Mr. Gatti's Pizza" broke ground in Portland for its newest location.

"One thing we liked about Mr. Gatti's is it's family-focused," owner Joe Gleinig said. "It's going to be a great place to bring the family together and have some fun in a safe environment."

Gleinig and his wife, Kristie, are Portland natives. They own another Mr. Gatti's location in Clear Lake, near Houston.

The Portland restaurant will be built right off Highway 181 across the street from Olive Garden. The Gleinigs said they are aiming to debut the restaurant sometime in December of this year.

"We're looking forward to getting this open and welcoming the families of South Texas," he added.