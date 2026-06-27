Mosquito carrying West Nile virus found in Portland

PORTLAND, Texas — A mosquito trapped in Portland has tested positive for West Nile virus, prompting city officials to launch targeted spraying and issue health precautions for residents.

The mosquito was trapped on the 100 block of Granby Place and sent for testing Tuesday. City officials received the results today.

Following the positive test, Portland entered Risk Level 3. That designation triggers targeted spraying within a half-mile radius of where the mosquito was trapped. Spraying began Friday evening and will continue for several days. The surrounding area will also be treated with mosquito larvicide.

Portland's Mosquito Control Team is urging the elderly and young children to stay indoors at dawn, dusk, and in the early evening hours. Residents who plan to be outdoors are advised to wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants and to use bug repellent.

West Nile virus can be transferred to humans through a mosquito bite. The disease causes flu-like symptoms. Severe cases can lead to death.

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