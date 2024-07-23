MHP-Salud and Goodwill providing free health insurance assistance

PORTLAND, Tx — MHP-Salud and Goodwill are hosting events throughout the year to assist residents of the Coastal Bend with applying for health insurance.

“It just takes one fall, one illness, one, you know, challenge that, a medical challenge that they may face," MHP-Salud Program Manager Noemi Rodriguez said. "And now they are concerned because they have medical bills because they didn't have insurance.”

MHP-Salud will have tables set up at the entrance of several Goodwill locations in the Coastal Bend throughout the remainder of the year.

According to Rodriguez, “Our community health workers are able to provide, that assistance by being able to sit down with the community members, with individuals, with families, and helping them understand, about health insurance.”

For those looking to attend one of these events, any individual without health insurance is eligible for assistance. However, if you are a resident looking for help in applying for marketplace insurance through healthcare.gov you must be a U.S. citizen or a non-citizen lawfully present in the U.S. to be eligible.

“Other than those requirements for marketplace, that is what we're here to be able to assist and provide that information and education to the community.”

The next assistance event will be held on Tuesday, July 30, at Goodwill Beeville located at 205 N Washington St.

