Gregory-Portland ISD eyeing potential bond projects after community survey

PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Independent School District (G-PISD) is taking community feedback on a series of potential projects for future bond proposals.

In December, the district released a survey to gauge public opinion on several initiatives to address the area's growing enrollment. The survey closed on January 31.

According to Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cavazos, the district has been engaging stakeholders for over a year to determine necessary projects. "We put out this survey because we wanted to find out from our voters and taxpayers where they stand." Cavazos continued, "To see what kind of support, if any, they would put behind potential projects we might be considering."

One of the key projects under consideration is the construction of a Natatorium and Aquatic Center. According to the survey, the proposed natatorium would eliminate the need for students to travel to the Portland Aquatic Center for practices and events.

The district is also exploring potential partnerships with the community and other local entities to support this project. "Some of the proposed projects included a new natatorium and a new theater," Cavazos said. "Based on the survey results, all of the projects received very favorable results."

Adam Beam GPISD's Construction team overlooks the site of their new athletic facilities.

Another potential initiative included the development of a Comprehensive Educational Center, which would potentially house Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, a performing arts facility, and other educational resources. The district is also exploring the possibility of repurposing the existing T.M. Clark Elementary facility. Potential uses for the renovated space include a new Special Education 18+ program focused on life skills and workforce development.

Cavazos emphasized the importance of community involvement in shaping these projects. "What’s exciting about these projects is the involvement of our community, families, students, and employees. They have a significant voice in shaping the future of our district. The results of this survey indicate high trust in how we are using taxpayer dollars for students."

The subsequent project of choice is expected to make its way onto ballots in May. The new Wildcat Park, one of the projects from a 2023 bond, is expected to hold its ribbon cutting ceremony in March.

Gregory-Portland ISD The results of the 2025 Bond Survey sent to the community by the Gregory-Portland Independent School District.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.