Gregory-Portland ISD celebrates 75th anniversary as students return to school

PORTLAND, Texas — Students at Stephen F. Austin Elementary School in Gregory were greeted with dancing, smiles, and hugs from Principal Tycee Sanchez.

"Usually we make every day a celebration, the kids are excited to walk through our doors," Sanchez said.

The day holds special significance as the district marks a major milestone in its history.

"GPISD originated here in Gregory back in 1950. That's our big celebration this year," Sanchez said.

The school environment has evolved significantly since its founding with modern educational approaches now in place.

"Students can look forward to new experiential learning walls in the hallways and a warm staff and warm welcome," Sanchez said.

Nine-year-old Bella Aparicio is starting fourth grade at Stephen F. Austin Elementary.

"I like how it's so fun and colorful," Aparicio said.

Bella also has some words of wisdom for her younger classmates.

"Two days ago, at the teachers meeting, I saw a new kid there and I told them, don't be nervous, be excited because this teacher is the best," Aparicio said.

Gregory-Portland ISD elementary students begin their school day at 7:30 a.m., while high school students start at 8:30 a.m.