GPISD crossing guard recognized and immortalized with mural painting

PORTLAND. TEXAS — From 7 to 8:30 a.m., then later in the afternoon, Enrique Marquez is at his post in front of East Cliff Elementary.

He's a familiar sight in a bright yellow vest, whistle and stop sign in hand.

"School should be starting right now,” Marquez said.

Every car that passes by and every student on their way to school is greeted by Marquez, who they lovingly call Mr. Kikki.

"I love it. I love talking to people. I'm a people person,” Marquez said.

Mr. Kikki’s career at GPISD started after his retirement six years ago. He started as a part-time custodian, but his true calling was to look after these young students.

"About four or five years ago they put me here and they made me permanent here and I really enjoyed it because I know the system here and I know how to control the traffic,” Marquez said.

Little did Marquez know that his contagious joy and dedication would be recognized and immortalized.

The principal at East Cliff Elementary chose him to be a part of the school’s mural wall, a project they surprised Marquez with at the end of November.

"I felt he is essential to our campus and our community spirit and so everyone knows who Mr. Kikki is,” Principal Priscilla Banda said.

Students told KRIS 6 News that they know Mr. Kikki just as much they know the other faces featured in the mural, like Selena, Kobe Bryant, and Malala Yousafzai.

"He blows the whistle, and he stops the car, and he says come on kiddos,” student Reigan Turner said.

KRIS 6 News reporter Victoria Balderrama asked Jaxson Brittain if he thinks Mr. Kikki deserves to be on the wall, he said, "Yes because he's a veteran."

A veteran and a father figure for the GPISD family.

"We have a lot of walkers and bikers and they're at peace knowing that Mr. Kikki is there to cross safely,” Banda said.

Kikki Marquez will continue to care for and watch over future generations of kids from the halls of East Cliff Elementary.