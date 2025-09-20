Gas leak leads to evacuations in southwestern parts of Portland

The Portland Fire Department is asking residents to evacuate portions of southwest Portland after a gas leak.

According to a press release issued by the City of Portland, on Friday evening, crews with Sulphur River Exploration, Inc. were performing routine maintenance at its natural gas well site on the 200 block of Sunset Drive in Sunset Lake Park when a malfunction occurred, leading to a gas leak.

In the meantime, the Portland Fire Department has issued an evacuation order for residents who live within a 750-foot radius of the site.

This includes:

Homes in the 100 and 200 blocks of Causeway Drive

Homes in the 500 block of East Bayview

300 block of Bay View Boulevard

The Motel 6 and Portland RV Park in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 181

Tony Jaramillo, KRIS 6 News

Meanwhile, crews from Sulphur River Exploration, Inc. are working to stabilize the site and repair the leak.

The Portland Fire Department will be on hand throughout the night performing air monitoring and maintaining surveillance until repairs are complete by noon on Saturday, Sept. 20.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as new information becomes available.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!