G-PISD approves $4.2 million plan with substantial teacher pay increases

PORTLAND, Texas — Teachers with five or more years of experience will receive a $5,000 raise as part of the district's commitment to retention and recruitment.

The Gregory-Portland Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved a $4.2 million employee compensation and benefits plan for the 2025-26 school year, representing an average raise of 7% to 10% for staff members.

The comprehensive plan, approved during the board's June 16 meeting, includes significant salary increases for teachers and staff, a one-time pay increase, and enhanced health insurance benefits.

"We are proud to invest in the people who make a daily difference in our students' lives," said G-PISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cavazos.

The investment is partially funded through state money provided by House Bill 2, including the Teacher Retention Allotment and Support Staff Retention Allotment, which accounts for approximately $1.7 million. The remaining amount comes from the district's local general operating budget.

Starting salary for first-year teachers will increase to $63,000, while teachers with 3-4 years of experience will receive a $2,500 raise. Those with 5 or more years of experience will see a $5,000 increase. Teachers who have served the district for 20 or more years will receive an additional $500.

All other staff members, including nurses, librarians, paraprofessionals, and administrators, will receive a 1% salary increase based on the midpoint of their pay grades.

"As Board President, I'm proud of how Gregory-Portland ISD is taking a thoughtful and transparent approach to support our teachers and staff," said Tim Flinn, Board President of Gregory-Portland ISD.

The district will also provide a one-time payment of $2,500 to all eligible full-time employees, distributed in two equal installments in Fall 2025 and Spring 2026. This payment will count toward Teacher Retirement System calculations.

Additionally, G-PISD will increase its annual contribution toward employee health insurance to $4,800, providing $400 monthly to support staff members' financial and physical wellbeing.

G-PISD remains the highest-paying school district in the region south of Austin, according to district officials.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!