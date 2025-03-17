Expanding Your Audience: Portland 9-year-old’s art finds a home at Corpus Christi business

PORTLAND, Texas — For 9-year-old Kaden Moore, art has been more than just a hobby—it has been a way to express himself. Recently, his drawings found a new audience thanks to a Corpus Christi business.

Kaden, who lives in Portland with his family, has been drawing since he was little. His mother, Tabatha Moore, said his artistic interests have grown over the years, but have always been there since the beginning.

"He’s been drawing ever since he could hold a pencil," Tabatha told KRIS 6. "He would be in the back seat of my car, drawing on the window. He’d be drawing on the back of my seat, on the walls, on the ground, on anything he could draw on."

Kaden learned early on drawing shapes and people with the help of his dad. "Well I thought I was better than my dad because I got a lot better at drawing," Kaden told KRIS 6.

Kaden often features various characters from video games including "Pokemon" and "Super Mario Bros." as well creations from his own imagination. His mother adding that he often spends hours sketching and drawing on whatever material he can get his hands on.

Some of the artwork by 9-year old Kaden Moore over the years.

Tronix Games and Repair, a store specializing in video games and electronics repair, provided a space for Kaden's art. Seeing his work displayed in a public setting was a significant moment for both him and his mother.

"He was just stacking all his art on the counter, and he said he's gonna go and do a garage sale, and I was like, let me take it to Tronix." After speaking with the owner, Kaden's artwork became a new piece of decor for the business. "We went out to the car he just was so happy and excited and he was like 'this guy said he liked this and that', and 'that's cool because that's my favorite.'"

Adam Beam Kaden Moore's artwork on display at Tronix Games and Repair.

"It made him feel really proud," Tabatha said. "He was so excited to see other people looking at his drawings."

Having his work displayed at Tronix has been an encouragement for Kaden, according to his mother. She said it has boosted his confidence and motivated him to keep drawing. "He’s already asking what he can work on next," Tabatha said. "It’s definitely inspired him."

