CPS assists with Thanksgiving Day dinner giveaways for struggling families

PORTLAND, Texas — The San Patricio County Child Welfare Board is setting the table for families in need of a Thanksgiving Day dinner.

Giving away a whole turkey, pie, and side dishes. It’s enough to make one foster mom shed tears of joy.

“I’m thankful. It’s just so hard with all the kids,” she said.

A donation like this is a wish comes true for neighbors who showed up for this giveaway.

“Money is very tight right now with my husband being off work because he needs to get treatments,” she said. “This is just very helpful, and we’ll be able to sit around the table and not have to worry.”

The San Patricio County Child Welfare Board wants to uplift families, strengthening their bond when they come together over a meal.

“This is going to help a lot of families. It’s pretty great,” she said.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, at the end of October, there were 49 children in foster care.

Child Protective Services (CPS) Investigator Tisa McRoberts works closely with some of them.

“I have a couple of families that were unable to find transportation here and so I’m delivering myself,” McRoberts said.

Made possible by community partners with a charitable heart.

This year it was Cheniere Energy with the help of the San Patricio County Child Welfare Board.

“We actually met our goal of $5,000. We were very excited about that to be able to create these kits for families in need,” HSC Administrative Assistant Destiny Perez said.

While donors don’t meet everyone who benefits from the giveaway, they’re happy knowing someone in need will have a smile on their face on Thanksgiving Day morning.

“We wanted children to be able to enjoy Thanksgiving and be able to enjoy those memories with their families,” San Patricio County Child Welfare Board President Lindsay Torno said.

The welfare board told KRIS 6 News that this is their third year as a part of this project. Their goal is to make the event bigger than ever before.