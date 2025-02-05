City of Portland raises its water fee by 7%

PORTLAND, Texas — Portland city officials are taking action as they move forward with water and wastewater fees.

“Ordinance number 2305. Increasing water and wastewater rates, updating fees and the master fee schedule,” Direcror of Finance Aldilia Martin said.

Martin said this change was strategically planned.

"These rates are not unplanned, they are part of a methodical plan for our finances over the next 5 years,” Martin said.

Last year, there was close to a 5% increase. This year it's gone up.

"We thought we were going to increase by 7.5% but it came a little under. We're increasing by 7%,” Martin said.

That's $7 more than the average neighbor in Portland will be paying. Miriam Marquez thinks it's too much.

"I live in an apartment and pay $80, and it went up to $90. For me it is expensive,” Marquez said.

Marquez moved from the Rio Grande Valley where her bill was not as high.

"I live in Mission and my water bill is $25. Compared to here it is expensive,” Marquez said.

Martin explained to KRIS 6 News that growth has a lot to do with the rate increase.

“With that growth of course comes increased expenditures to operate and we have a capital improvement plan with several projects planned to improve our infrastructure and that is paid for by the utility fund,” Martin said. “Also, the cost of water we purchased from the county; we did see a big increase in that costs this year."

The City of Portland is already planning for 2026. Expecting an increase in rates as the city continues to grow.