City of Portland creates a plan to improve its sports complexes

PORTLAND, TX — Over the last seven years, the City of Portland has experienced great success with its sports complexes. Now, a company has been hired to take over in an attempt to improve the use of the fields.

"The reason we're here is to help grow tourism and to help economic impact,” The Sports Facilities Company Partner, Dave Pritchett, said.

The Sports Facilities Companies from Clearwater, Florida, have made a detailed plan for the City of Portland as they prepare to operate the sports complex's fields for the next several years.

"We were undercharging for rent. We did a competitive study, and we feel like we can raise our rents,” Pritchett said.

The plan includes:



Raising the rental fees for tournament operators

Hosting three more tournaments

Increasing the costs of food and beverage

This is expected to go into effect by next year.

Gregory Portland Youth Baseball Association president, Nick Hernandez has been made aware of.

"I think it'll be a good thing so the city can generate more money to be able to build additional baseball fields or additional complexes like this,” Hernandez said.

As a requirement by the City of Portland, local leagues will continue to pay a $0 fee to access the fields.

"The way we do it is we schedule a year in advance of when we would like to hold our fall ball season, our spring season and tournaments to be held within our league. That way, it helps us out, and it helps them out to optimize the usage of our fields,” Hernandez said.

The management company will take over starting October 1st.

RELATED STORY:

Portland Sports Complexes makes a positive economic impact