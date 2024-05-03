Carnegie Hall invites Gregory Portland High School tuba player to join their music institute

PORTLAND, Tx — Music is a big deal at Gregory Portland High School. One tuba player, in particular, stands out among the rest.

"It's a big deal. They've chosen one tuba player from the entire nation, and for him to be that person is pretty awesome,” band director Christopher Morrow said.

Morrow is talking about the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America.

Each summer, Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute brings together the brightest young players from across the country to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York and tour South America for 10 days.

In a room full of musically gifted young adults with bright futures.

17-year-old Rufino Medado first picked up the tuba when he was in the 6th grade; since then, he hasn't put it down.

Medado tells KRIS 6 News he was inspired to apply to become a member of the national youth orchestra.

"I had to submit an application. That consisted of a written essay, video essay, and recordings of my playing,” Medado said.

Three months later, he heard from Carnegie Hall.

"I found out that I made it, and that was pretty exciting. During our breaks, I was jumping around,” Medado said.

With weeks before he graduates from high school, Medado is also packing his bags for New York City and South America and he's thinking about what comes later.

"My plan is to enlist in the Marine Corps and join the Marine Corps band and get everything sorted through there,” Medado said. “I'm working on that right now.”

The National Youth Orchestra Carnegie Hall performance will be in August. 5th. The tour will end on August.14th in São Paulo, Brazil.