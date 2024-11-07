BEETLEJUICE, BEETLEJUICE, BEETLEJUICE: Hit musical coming to GPISD stage this weekend

PORTLAND, Tx — It's showtime! The Gregory-Portland High School Theatre Department heads to the Netherworld in "Beetlejuice: The Musical Jr." this weekend.

"With all the buzz surrounding, you know, the upcoming movie and every one just the love that they have for it, I knew that we had to pivot and choose Beetlejuice Jr.," Director Salena Pereida told KRIS 6 News. "And so it really is like a student-centered production. And so to see it come from beginning to end has been absolutely fantastic."

Eva Vasquez, who stars as Lydia, shared her excitement for performing in her first high school production. "It has been a really wonderful experience. The people here are amazing, and being able to work with so much talent is very motivating," Vasquez told KRIS 6 News.

Adam Beam Gregory-Portland High School Freshman Eva Vasquez as Lydia Deetz in "Beetlejuice: The Musical Jr."

"It’s just a great experience being with everyone here." She added that playing Lydia was a dream come true. "Not gonna lie, it is very stressful. It requires a lot of work, but it's very fun," she said. "This was very much one of my dream roles, so it's been a pleasure and an honor to portray it on stage."

William Maher, a junior who plays Beetlejuice, described the thrill of landing the role. "I grew up watching the Beetlejuice movie. Never thought that one day I would be able to play him. It’s been very exciting."

"My mind exploded when I got the part!" Maher also shared his excitement about working with close friends in the cast. "Everyone has been peachy keen," he added. "I get to work with my friends, especially my friend Neve, and it’s been so fun. I love it."

Adam Beam

"Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" was released to theaters in September and has grossed over $400 million at the worldwide box office.

The musical is an abridged version of the hit Broadway show based on the 1988 film by Tim Burton. The show ran from 2019 to 2020 before ending prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned to the stage in 2022 before once again closing in 2023, and it is now on a national tour through next year.

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets for all performances are on sale now or can be purchased at the door.

