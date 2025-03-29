PORTLAND, Texas — Windfest is the biggest event in the Portland neighborhood, organized by the Chamber of Commerce.

50th Annual Windfest in flight as organizers make up for bad weather

“We always look at numbers of people. We want to keep growing it every year,” Windfest President Tracy Florence said.

A well-known event, neighbors far and near are expected at Windfest.

“We want to bring in thousands of people to Portland. It doesn’t just help us, but it helps the gas stations, hotels and businesses where people go shop,” Florence said.

This year, heavy rain put all that in jeopardy.

“We were going to have the food trucks open and our beer garden, but we had to cancel everything because of the rain,” Florence said.

Neighborhood News Reporter Victoria Balderrama spoke with the two sponsors of the event who are supporting the Chamber of Commerce

“We started planning a year ago, the dates were set and this was just something that happened,” Board Member Dale Conaway said.

Conaway, a sponsor with Al Wileford Cheverolet, said Windfest raises funds for the Chamber of Commerce, which is a nonprofit organization.

“If you consider this event raises the Chamber’s annual operating ability. If you take 25% of that away it is very impactful,” Conaway said.

The Chamber of Commerce also puts that money to use.

“It helps us put on other events and help out our business community,” Florence said.

Windfestwill be going on through Sunday. Tickets are being sold at the gate for $10.